Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
A 15-foot plank leans against a vertical pole. The top of the plank begins to slide down the pole at a steady speed of 2 inches per second. How fast is the bottom of the plank moving away from the pole when it is 8 feet away from the base of the pole (in inches per second)?
A
dx/dt=1.58sin
B
dx/dt=3.46sin
C
dx/dt=5.04sin
D
dx/dt=3.17sin
