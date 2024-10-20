Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
Two cars leave the same intersection and drive in perpendicular directions. Car A travels east at a speed of 60hrmi, Car B travels north at a speed of 40hrmi. Car A leaves the intersection at 2pm, while Car B leaves at 2:30pm. Determine the rate at which the distance between the two cars is changing at 3pm.
A
69.62hrmi
B
1.58hrmi
C
18.99hrmi
D
50.41hrmi
