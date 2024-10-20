Two cars leave the same intersection and drive in perpendicular directions. Car A travels east at a speed of ﻿ 60 m i h r 60\frac{mi}{hr} 60hrmi​﻿, Car B travels north at a speed of ﻿ 40 m i h r 40\frac{mi}{hr} 40hrmi​﻿. Car A leaves the intersection at ﻿ 2 p m 2pm 2pm﻿, while Car B leaves at ﻿ 2 : 30 p m 2:30pm 2:30pm﻿. Determine the rate at which the distance between the two cars is changing at ﻿ 3 p m 3pm 3pm﻿.