The perimeter of a rectangle is fixed at ﻿ 30 c m ⁡ 30\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}} 30cm﻿. If the length ﻿ L L L﻿ is increasing at a rate of ﻿ 2 c m s ⁡ 2\operatorname{\frac{\mathrm{cm}}{s}} 2scm​﻿, for what value of ﻿ L L L﻿ does the area start to decrease? Hint: the rectangle's area starts to decrease when the rate of change for the area is less than 0.