Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
Multiple Choice
The perimeter of a rectangle is fixed at 30cm. If the length L is increasing at a rate of 2scm, for what value of L does the area start to decrease? Hint: the rectangle's area starts to decrease when the rate of change for the area is less than 0.
A
L>15cm
B
L>7.5cm
C
L>0cm
D
L>10cm
