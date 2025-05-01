Multiple Choice
Use five rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of from to using left endpoints.
16
views
Use five rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of from to using left endpoints.
Use two rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of from to using left endpoints.
Use four rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of from to using left endpoints.
Use three rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of from to using the right endpoints.
Use three rectangles to approximate the area under the curve of from to using the midpoint rule.