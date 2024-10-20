Use four rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of ﻿ f ( x ) = x 2 + 2 f\left(x\right)=x^2+2 f ( x ) = x 2 + 2 ﻿ from ﻿ x = 0 x=0 x = 0 ﻿ to ﻿ x = 2 x=2 x = 2 ﻿ using left endpoints.