- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals3h 8m
Estimating Area with Finite Sums
Multiple Choice
Use five rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of f(x)=x2 from x=0 to x=5 using left endpoints.
A
A=30
B
A=55
C
A=41.25
D
A=41.67
