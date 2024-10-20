Use two rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of ﻿ f ( x ) = 1 2 x 2 f\left(x\right)=\frac12x^2 f ( x ) = 2 1 ​ x 2 ﻿ from ﻿ x = 0 x=0 x = 0 ﻿ to ﻿ x = 3 x=3 x = 3 ﻿ using left endpoints.