Use three rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of ﻿ f ( x ) = 1 3 x 3 f\left(x\right)=\frac13x^3 f ( x ) = 3 1 ​ x 3 ﻿ from ﻿ x = 0 x=0 x = 0 ﻿ to ﻿ x = 3 x=3 x = 3 ﻿ using the right endpoints.