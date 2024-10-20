Use three rectangles to approximate the area under the curve of ﻿ f ( x ) = 3 ( x − 2 ) 2 f\left(x\right)=3\left(x-2\right)^2 f ( x ) = 3 ( x − 2 ) 2 ﻿ from ﻿ x = 0 x=0 x = 0 ﻿ to ﻿ x = 3 x=3 x = 3 ﻿ using the midpoint rule.