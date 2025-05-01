- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Contingency Tables: Videos & Practice Problems
Contingency Tables Practice Problems
Consider the contingency table below. Compute the marginal frequencies for each row and column, and determine the expected frequency for each cell, assuming the variables are independent.
Calculate the marginal frequencies for the following contingency table and find the expected frequency for each cell, assuming independence.
A survey summarizes the number of households (in hundreds) by region and internet access in a contingency table. Why is it inappropriate to use the independence test on this table?
A contingency table shows the number of adults (in units of thousands) in a city by employment status and level of education:
What percentage of adults (i) are employed and have some college, (ii) are unemployed, and (iii) have no diploma?
The following contingency table displays the results of a survey of adults in a city, which records their employment status and whether they own a home. What percent of employed adults own a home?
The following contingency table summarizes data for adults ages and over by education and employment status:
What percentage of these adults with an advanced degree are not working?
A survey of adults ages and over provides the following data:
What percentage of these adults with a bachelor's degree are unemployed?