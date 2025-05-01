A fast-food restaurant offers 4 4 types of meals: Burger Meal, Chicken Meal, Vegetarian Meal, and Fish Meal. Based on past data, the probability that a customer orders each type is as follows:

Burger Meal: 3 10 \frac{3}{10} , Chicken Meal: 2 10 \frac{2}{10} , Vegetarian Meal: 4 10 \frac{4}{10} , Fish Meal: 1 10 \frac{1}{10}