Goodness of Fit Test: Videos & Practice Problems
Goodness of Fit Test Practice Problems
A hospital administrator records the number of emergency room visits for each shift in a day. The counts are for the morning, for the afternoon, for the evening, and for the night. At the significance level, test the hypothesis that emergency room visits are distributed equally among the four shifts.
A health researcher claims that people's favorite types of exercise differ from the preferences suggested by previous national fitness survey data. According to the national survey, the distribution of exercise preferences is as follows:
Running:
Weightlifting:
Yoga/Pilates:
Other:
To test this claim, the researcher randomly selects adults and records their favorite type of exercise. The results are shown in the table below.
Identify the claim and state the null hypothesis () and alternative hypothesis ().
A health researcher claims that people's favorite types of exercise differ from the preferences suggested by previous national fitness survey data. According to the national survey, the distribution of exercise preferences is as follows:
Running:
Weightlifting:
Yoga/Pilates:
Other:
To test this claim, the researcher randomly selects adults and records their favorite type of exercise. The results are shown in the table below.
Find the critical value and identify the rejection region if .
A health researcher claims that people's favorite types of exercise differ from the preferences suggested by previous national fitness survey data. According to the national survey, the distribution of exercise preferences is as follows:
Running:
Weightlifting:
Yoga/Pilates:
Other:
To test this claim, the researcher randomly selects adults and records their favorite type of exercise. The results are shown in the table below.
Find the chi-square test statistic if .
A researcher claims that the distribution of people’s preferred grocery shopping methods has changed from a past survey. According to the past survey, the distribution was:
In-store shopping:
Online pickup:
Home delivery:
Subscription service:
To test this claim, a sample of people was surveyed with the following results:
Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis if .
A researcher claims that the preferences for four types of services are distributed as follows:
prefer Service A
prefer Service B
prefer Service C
prefer Service D
You survey 500 people, and the results are:
At , test the researcher’s claim using a chi-square goodness-of-fit test.
A health researcher claims that the distribution of gym attendance across the week is as follows:
You randomly survey gym members and ask which day of the week they most often go to the gym. The results are:
At , test the researcher’s claim.
A streaming service claims that the distribution of user preferences for movie genres follows this national pattern:
Action:
Comedy:
Drama:
Horror:
Science Fiction:
A survey of randomly selected users from the platform gives the following results:
At , test the claim that the streaming service users' preferences match the national distribution.
A transportation safety analyst claims that vehicle accidents occur equally across all days of the week. To test this claim, you collect data on accidents from a recent year and categorize them by the day they occurred. The results are shown in the table below:
At the significance level, test the analyst’s claim that accidents are uniformly distributed across the days of the week.
A hospital administrator claims that emergency room (ER) visits occur equally across all days of the week. To test this, a random sample of ER visits from the past month is analyzed. The number of visits per day is recorded below:
Test the administrator’s claim at the significance level.
A researcher claims that the distribution of adult heights in a population is normally distributed. To test this claim, a sample of adults is taken, and their heights (in inches) are grouped into the following class intervals:
Use to test the claim that the heights are normally distributed if .
A wildlife biologist recorded the number of sightings of a bird species at different elevation ranges. The data is:
Test the claim that the distribution of sightings is normally distributed using a chi-square goodness-of-fit test at the significance level.
A travel agency claims that the reasons people choose their vacation destinations are distributed as follows: for relaxation, for adventure, for cultural experiences, and for family visits. In a survey of travelers, chose relaxation, chose adventure, chose cultural experiences, and chose family visits. At , test whether the agency's claim about the distribution is supported by the data.
A network engineer is studying the leading digits of response times for server requests. The table below shows the observed frequencies and the expected percentages from Benford's Law. What are the observed and expected values for the leading digit of ?
A researcher collected data on the drying times (in minutes) of four types of wall paint: matte, satin, semi-gloss, and gloss. The data were collected under controlled temperature and humidity conditions. The drying times (in minutes) are listed below:
Matte:
Satin:
Semi-gloss:
Gloss:
At the significance level, use the Kruskal-Wallis test to determine whether there is a significant difference in the median drying times among the four paint types.
A forensic accountant is examining sales invoices from a company suspected of financial irregularities. She records the leading digits of each invoice amount and compares the observed distribution to Benford’s Law, which describes the expected frequency of leading digits in naturally occurring datasets.
The observed frequencies and Benford’s expected percentages are shown below:
At the significance level, test whether the observed digit distribution follows Benford’s Law.
True or false: The -test is always used to compare means between two or more groups.
Fill in the blanks.
A ________________ is used to assess whether there is a significant association between two categorical variables.
Fill in the blanks.
In order to perform a goodness-of-fit test, the two main requirements are that the data must be in the form of ____________________ and each expected frequency should be at least ___.