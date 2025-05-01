A student has final exam scores in two courses. In statistics, the final scores are approximately normally distributed with mean μ S = 78 \mu_S=78 and standard deviation σ S = 9 \sigma_S=9 , and the student scored 88 88 . In calculus, the final scores are approximately normally distributed with mean μ C = 82 \mu_C=82 and standard deviation σ C = 6 \sigma_C=6 , and the student scored 89 89 . On which course did the student do relatively better under the normal model?