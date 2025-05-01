- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Non-Standard Normal Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems
Non-Standard Normal Distribution Practice Problems
Select the choice that correctly describes three meanings of the area under a normal density curve to the left of a point .
A variable follows a normal distribution with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Interpret .
A student has final exam scores in two courses. In statistics, the final scores are approximately normally distributed with mean and standard deviation , and the student scored . In calculus, the final scores are approximately normally distributed with mean and standard deviation , and the student scored . On which course did the student do relatively better under the normal model?
A statistics test in Professor Gomez’s class is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Grades are assigned as follows: top get an A, next get a B, middle get a C, bottom get an F, and the rest earn a D. What are the score cut-offs for each grade?
In a binomial experiment with trials and a success probability of , when can the distribution of be approximated by a normal distribution, and what are its mean and standard deviation?
Let . Using the normal approximation with continuity correction, which expression should be used to approximate ?
A survey counts the number of people in a group of who support a proposal. To approximate the discrete probability using a normal distribution, describe the area under the normal curve that would be computed for the event "at most supporters".
A shipment contains items and each item has probability of being defective, independently. Using a normal approximation with continuity correction, approximate the probability that exactly items are defective.
A quality inspector samples items where each item has probability of being defective. Which area under the normal curve approximates the probability that there are at most defective items in the sample?
In a survey of voters each independently favor a candidate with probability . Which area under the normal curve approximates the probability that at least voters favor the candidate?
A poll claims that of adults prefer electric scooters. You sample commuters and find who prefer electric scooters. Compute the probability that, in a random sample of commuters, at least prefer electric scooters assuming the true proportion is .
The heights of a certain species of plant are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Using the normal model, determine the values of and for plant height.