The following data set represents the ages (in years) of a group of participants in a community event:

22 , 25 , 28 , 30 , 32 , 35 , 37 , 40 , 42 , 44 , 47 , 50 , 52 , 54 , 57 22,25,28,30,32,35,37,40,42,44,47,50,52,54,57

Draw a box and whisker plot that represents the data set.