Boxplots: Videos & Practice Problems
Boxplots Practice Problems
The ages in years of participants in a workshop are:
Draw a box-and-whisker plot for this data set.
The box and whisker plot shown represents the number of movies a group of people watched last month. What is the likelihood, as a percent, that a randomly selected person watched fewer than movies last month?
The following data set represents the ages (in years) of a group of participants in a community event:
Draw a box and whisker plot that represents the data set.
The following data set represents the weights (in kilograms) of a group of athletes:
Draw a box and whisker plot that represents the data set.
The heights (in centimeters) of plants grown under two different light conditions, Condition A and Condition B, are shown using side-by-side box and whisker plots. Describe the distribution shape for each condition and state which condition exhibits more consistent plant heights.
The heights (in centimeters) of plants grown under two different light conditions, Condition A and Condition B, are shown using side-by-side box and whisker plots. Which condition appears to produce taller plants on average?
i. Identify any outliers
ii. Draw a modified box-and-whisker plot that represents the following data set.
, , , , , , , , , , ,
A city council is analyzing water usage fees in four different neighborhoods: North, South, East, and West. Residents of the North neighborhood have complained that their monthly water bills are higher than those in other areas. You collect a random sample of monthly water bills from each neighborhood, ensuring that all homes are of similar size and usage. Does it seem like North has higher bills? Use the box and whisker plot diagram below.
Find the five-number summary for the following data set: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The following data represents the number of hours spent on leisure activities per week by a sample of individuals:
Construct a box and whisker plot for the given data.
Use the given data to construct a boxplot and identify the 5-number summary.
Reaction Times: A group of 14 students participated in a reflex test, where their reaction times (in milliseconds) were recorded. The recorded reaction times are as follows:
A boxplot shows the median exactly in the center of the box, and both whiskers are approximately the same length. The distribution is most likely ______________________.
A climatologist measures daily rainfall amounts (mm) for days: . Use the boxplot/ quartile method to evaluate whether the distribution of these rainfall amounts is symmetric. Which conclusion is correct?