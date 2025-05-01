- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means: Videos & Practice Problems
A juice bottling machine is designed to fill bottles with an average of juice. The machine has a standard deviation of . A random sample of bottles shows an average fill of . The company policy states that the machine must be recalibrated if the sample mean is unusual. Should the machine be recalibrated? Explain.
A factory uses a machine to package flour into bags. The machine is calibrated to fill an average of with a standard deviation of . A random sample of bags shows a mean of . The machine must be recalibrated if the sample mean is statistically unusual. Use a significance level of . Should the machine be recalibrated? Explain your reasoning using a hypothesis test.
A snack company produces potato chips. The company claims that the mean weight of a bag is grams. To monitor quality, a random sample of bags is selected, and the mean weight is found to be grams with a standard deviation of grams. Assume the weights are approximately normally distributed. Using a significance level of (two-tailed), are the bags meeting the claimed mean weight? (Critical -values for is approximately )
A random sample of observations has a sample mean of . Assume the population is normally distributed with a known standard deviation of . At the level of significance, test the claim that the population mean is not equal to .
A random sample of observations has a sample mean of . Assume the population is normally distributed with a known standard deviation of . At the level of significance, test the claim that the population mean is less than or equal to .
A random sample of engineering students at a university has a mean GRE quantitative score of . The department claims that the mean GRE quantitative score for its applicants is greater than . Assume the population standard deviation is . At , is there sufficient evidence to support the department's claim? Use a -value.
A company claims that the mean lifetime of its LED bulbs is at least hours. A random sample of bulbs has a mean lifetime of hours. The population standard deviation is known to be hours. At , do you have enough evidence to reject the company's claim? Use a -value.
A battery company claims that the mean lifespan of its batteries is at least hours. A random sample of batteries has a mean lifespan of hours. The population standard deviation is known to be hours. At , is there sufficient evidence to reject the company's claim?
A nutrition bar producer claims that the mean protein content in their bars is at least grams. A random sample of bars has a mean protein content of grams. The population standard deviation is grams. At , does the data provide enough evidence to reject the producer's claim?
A researcher claims that the mean annual rainfall in a certain region exceeds . To test this claim, you collect data from randomly selected locations and find a mean rainfall of . Assume the population standard deviation is . At , can you support the researcher's claim?
A researcher claims that the mean annual salary for a certain profession is at least . At the significance level, test this claim using the following sample statistics:
Assume the population is normally distributed. What is the result of the hypothesis test?
A company claims that the mean salary of its employees is per month. To verify this claim, an independent auditor collects a random sample of employees. The sample has a mean monthly salary of and a standard deviation of . Assume that the salaries are normally distributed. Test the company's claim at the significance level.
A car manufacturer's competitor claims that the mean fuel efficiency of their new model is different from miles per gallon (). A sample of cars is tested. The sample has a mean fuel efficiency of and a standard deviation of . Assume fuel efficiency is normally distributed. Test the competitor's claim at the significance level.
A nutritionist claims that the average daily sodium intake for adults in a certain city is less than . A sample of adults has a mean sodium intake of and a standard deviation of . At , can you support the nutritionist's claim? Assume the population is normally distributed.
A university administrator claims that the average time to graduate is not greater than years. A sample of recent graduates shows a mean graduation time of years with a standard deviation of years. At , is there sufficient evidence to reject the administrator's claim? Assume the population is normally distributed.
A smartphone manufacturer claims that the average battery life of its new model is at least hours. A consumer group tests a random sample of phones and finds a mean battery life of hours with a standard deviation of hours. At , is there sufficient evidence to reject the manufacturer's claim? Assume the population is normally distributed.
A company claims that the average battery life of its new marine drone model is hours under continuous use. A marine biologist doubts this claim and tests a random sample of drones. The sample shows an average battery life of hours, with a standard deviation of hours. Using a significance level of , is there sufficient evidence to reject the company’s claim?
A health researcher believes that the average daily water intake for adult participants is liters. To evaluate this claim, a random sample of adults recorded their water intake (in liters) for one day. The data are: . Using a significance level of , is there sufficient evidence to reject the researcher's claim? Assume the population is normally distributed.
A publication claims that the mean monthly cost of a certain type of subscription is more than . A random sample of subscriptions shows a mean cost of , and the population standard deviation is known to be . At a significance level of , test the claim.
A researcher claims that the mean weight of apples in a storage bin is grams. To test this claim, a quality control officer collects a random sample of apples, and records their weights (in grams) as:
Assuming that the weights are normally distributed, and the sample standard deviation is approximately grams, determine whether there is enough evidence at the significance level to reject the researcher’s claim that the mean weight is grams.
A manufacturer claims that the average battery life of their AA batteries is at least hours. A consumer group tests a random sample of batteries and finds a mean battery life of hours. Assume the population standard deviation is hours, and battery life is normally distributed. At the significance level, can you reject the manufacturer’s claim?
A food critic claims that the mean cost of a dinner meal at casual restaurants in a city is more than . You take a random sample of such restaurants and find that the mean meal price is . Assume that the population standard deviation is , and the distribution of meal prices is normal. At the significance level, is there sufficient evidence to support the critic’s claim?
A tech organization claims that the average starting salary for entry-level software testers is . To evaluate this claim, a random sample of entry-level software testers is selected, with a mean salary of and a sample standard deviation of . Assume that the population is normally distributed. At the significance level, is there sufficient evidence to reject the organization’s claim?
A tutoring service claims that students using its program improve their test scores by at least points after one month. A random sample of students is selected. The mean improvement in test scores is points, with a sample standard deviation of points. Assume the population of score improvements is normally distributed. At the significance level, is there sufficient evidence to reject the tutoring service’s claim?
A juice company claims the average vitamin C content in its product is less than mg per serving. After performing a hypothesis test, you reject the null hypothesis. What is the correct interpretation?
A nutritionist claims that the mean fat content in a brand of yogurt is less than grams per serving. If the null hypothesis is not rejected, what does this imply?
A nutritionist claims that the average daily sodium intake for adults in a certain country is at least . In a random sample of adults, the mean daily sodium intake is . Assume the population standard deviation is At , is there enough evidence to reject the nutritionist's claim?
A food scientist claims that the mean sodium content in a brand of canned soup is at most per serving. A random sample of cans yields a sample mean of and a sample standard deviation of . At , is there sufficient evidence to reject the scientist’s claim?
A factory manager claims that the average daily output of machines is greater than units. To test this claim, a random sample of machines shows a mean output of units per day. The population standard deviation is known to be units. At the level of significance, is there sufficient evidence to support the manager’s claim?
A study suggests that the average commute time for employees in a city is minutes. A random sample of employees shows a mean commute time of minutes with a sample standard deviation of minutes. Assume the commute times are normally distributed. What is the probability of getting a sample mean of minutes or less if the true mean is minutes? What does this result suggest about the claim that the mean commute time is less than minutes?