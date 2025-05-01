- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Percentiles & Quartiles: Videos & Practice Problems
Percentiles & Quartiles Practice Problems
The goals scored by the winning teams in a football tournament final are represented in the ogive below. What score represents the th percentile? What interpretation could be drawn from this?
A scientist measures the temperature of a chemical reaction and finds it is at the third quartile for all recorded reactions. What does this indicate about the temperature compared to the other reactions?
Determine whether the statement is true or false.
The first quartile represents the value below which of the data fall.
Consider the following set of test scores: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Find the first quartile , the median , and the third quartile .
The following are the ages of participants in a workshop: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Which ages are above the th percentile?
The following data set lists the number of hours spent studying by a group of college students for a final exam: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . What is the th percentile value for hours studied? How would you interpret this result?
A chemistry exam score of is at the th percentile. What percentage of students scored higher than ?
The ogive shown below displays the percentiles of math scores for a sample of students. Which score marks the th percentile according to the ogive? What does this percentile indicate?
Number of defective products recorded daily over days:
Identify any outliers among the data listed above.
A company tracks the number of daily page views (in thousands) for a product over days and flags unusual spikes using the upper fence.
Data:
What is the upper fence (cutoff) above which a day should be flagged?
An online retailer tracks how long customers spend in live chat (in minutes) to resolve an issue. For a recent month, the summary for a sample of chats is: , , . Determine the interquartile range ().
A clinic records the number of minutes patients waited. The five-number summary is , , . What is the interquartile range ()?
On a professional licensing exam, the scores are approximately normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What raw score is required to be in the top of test takers?
Which of the following best describes the three quartiles of an ordered data set?
A growth chart shows that a -year-old boy weighing pounds is at the th percentile for weight. Which interpretation is correct?
A pediatric growth chart reports that an -year-old girl's weight of pounds is at the percentile. Which statement best interprets this percentile?
For a symmetric bell-shaped distribution, which pair correctly names the measure of center and the measure of dispersion used together to describe the distribution?
True or False: Chebyshev's theorem gives a guaranteed lower bound on the proportion of observations within standard deviations for any distribution with finite variance, whereas the Empirical Rule's specific percentages hold only for distributions that are approximately normal.