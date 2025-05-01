- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
A group of hikers recorded the distance they covered during a week. The recorded data (in kilometers) is as follows:
Compare the four measures of central tendency (mean, median, mode, and midrange) for the original data set and the trimmed data set.
Select the data set where the mean and median are the same, and the set is bimodal.
Use the data below to calculate the mean, median, and mode of daily screen time. Then, determine whether each measure appropriately represents the central tendency of the data. If any measure is not applicable or does not accurately reflect the data's center, explain why.
Daily screen time (in hours) recorded for a sample of high school students:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Determine the mean, median, and mode of the data set, if applicable. If any of these measures cannot be calculated or fail to accurately represent the data’s central tendency, provide a brief explanation.
The durations (in minutes) of seven educational podcast episodes from an online learning platform are:
, , , , , ,
A student recorded the number of pages read each day for days:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , .
Find the mean, median, and mode of the data. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.
The following stem-and-leaf plot shows the ages (in years) of participants in a community workshop. Find the mean, median, and mode of the data, if possible. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.
Based on the given graph, which measure of central tendency best represents the data?
The daily high temperatures (in ) for a week in a city are:
, , , , , , .
Find the mean, median, and mode of the temperatures. Which measure best represents a typical day's high temperature? Justify your answer.
The following are the weekly paychecks in dollars for part-time tutors:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , .
Determine the mean, median, and mode of these paychecks. Which value best represents a typical weekly paycheck?
Listed below are the number of cars owned by a group of individuals.
Find the mode and range.