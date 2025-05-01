A team of researchers is investigating the impact of a new concentration-enhancing supplement on college students. A total of 40 40 students aged 18 18 – 20 20 agree to participate. The students are randomly assigned to receive either the supplement or a placebo daily for two weeks. Their performance is assessed using standardized focus and attention tests at both the beginning and the end of the study. How could blocking be used in the design of this experiment to improve its accuracy?