- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Sampling Methods: Videos & Practice Problems
Sampling Methods Practice Problems
A city is divided into neighborhoods after a major flood. Twenty neighborhoods are chosen at random, and every resident in those neighborhoods is surveyed about their immediate needs. What sampling method is used, and what is a possible source of bias in this approach?
In a clinical trial, patients are numbered from to . The trial requires patients to be randomly selected for the intervention group. Which method is most appropriate for selecting the intervention group?
A researcher is planning an experiment to study the effects of sleep deprivation on motor skills. There are volunteers, and he needs to assign participants to the treatment group (who will be sleep-deprived) and the remaining to the control group (who will not). Which method should the researcher use to assign subjects to the two groups, and why?
A team of researchers is investigating the impact of a new concentration-enhancing supplement on college students. A total of students aged – agree to participate. The students are randomly assigned to receive either the supplement or a placebo daily for two weeks. Their performance is assessed using standardized focus and attention tests at both the beginning and the end of the study. How could blocking be used in the design of this experiment to improve its accuracy?
A clinical trial investigated the effectiveness of a new antihistamine in treating seasonal allergies among adults aged to . Forty participants were randomly assigned to receive either the antihistamine or a sugar pill for weeks. The study is described as a placebo-controlled, double-blind experiment. What does this mean?
A research team is evaluating the effectiveness of a new breathing technique for reducing anxiety in young adults. A total of participants aged , all diagnosed with mild anxiety, volunteer for the study. They are randomly assigned to practice either the breathing technique or a control activity (sitting quietly) each day for weeks. Anxiety levels are measured using two standard psychological scales at the beginning and end of the study. Identify one potential problem in this experimental design and suggest a way to improve it.
Which of the following best describes the concept of replication in experimental design?
Why is it more practical to use a sample instead of an entire population when conducting a study?
Determine whether the data set consisting of the number of pets owned by every fifth household in a neighborhood is a population or a sample. Explain your reasoning.
Determine if the given statement is true or false.
The method for selecting a cluster sample is to divide the population into groups based on a characteristic and then randomly select individuals from each group.
A professor distributes a survey about study habits to students attending a review session before finals. Identify the sampling technique and discuss any potential bias.
A school district wants to estimate the average number of books read per year by its students. Should the district conduct a census or use a sampling method? If sampling is chosen, which technique is most appropriate, and why?
A school principal wants to know the average number of hours students in a school of spend on homework each week. Should the principal conduct a census or use a sampling method? If sampling, which technique would be most suitable? Explain your reasoning.
A chemical solution contains three different types of salts. A scientist wants to determine the average concentration of each salt in the solution. She separates the solution into three layers based on density and samples each layer separately. What sampling method is being used, and what are the possible sources of bias in this method? Explain.
A university wants to assess student satisfaction with campus dining. They survey every th student entering the main cafeteria during lunch hours over a week. What sampling method is being used, and what biases might be present?
A scientist wants to study the water quality of a river. She divides the river into equal sections and collects a water sample from each section. What type of sampling method is this?
A fitness researcher wants to compare two exercise programs. She recruits volunteers and first separates them into groups based on whether they exercise regularly or not. Within each group, volunteers are randomly assigned to one of the two exercise programs. What type of experimental design is this?
A health researcher wants to study exercise habits among employees at a large company. Employees are first grouped by department, such as HR, IT, marketing, and sales, and then a random sample is selected from each department. What type of sampling is this?
A company wants feedback on a new product and sends a survey to all employees, but only those who are interested respond. What sampling method is being used, and what is a potential problem with this approach?
To gather opinions on campus dining, a student stands outside the cafeteria at lunchtime and interviews students who are leaving. What sampling technique is used, and what are the potential sources of bias?
To study the effects of different diets on energy levels, volunteers agreed to participate in an experiment. They will be assigned to one of four diet groups, including a control group. Describe how you could design this experiment using a randomized block design.
Researchers want to study the effects of different exercise routines on muscle strength. To conduct the experiment, they recruit volunteers and plan to assign them to one of three groups, including a control group. How can they design this experiment using a completely randomized design?
Traffic safety officers want to monitor compliance with seatbelt regulations. To do this, they inspect the drivers of every fifth car passing through a busy intersection. Identify the sampling technique used, and discuss any potential sources of bias.
A university administration wants to find out the most preferred study spot among students on campus. Should they conduct a census or use sampling? If sampling is preferred, what sampling technique should they use? Explain your reasoning.
You have a CSV file containing every private high school in a state listed one per line; there are schools. You need a reproducible simple random sample without replacement of schools for a survey. Which procedure below correctly describes how to generate and record the sample?
Select the scenario in which stratified sampling would be the most appropriate technique.
A researcher studying a hidden population cannot construct a full list of members. Which sampling approach below is most appropriate because it does not rely on a full frame?
Researchers partition the population into naturally occurring groups and then randomly select a few groups, measuring every member in those selected groups. What type of sampling method is being described?
True or False: For a population divided into strata, stratified sampling with proportional allocation always yields a variance of the sample mean that is strictly smaller than the variance from a simple random sample of the same size.