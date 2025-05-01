A certain disease is present in 2 % 2\% of a population. A screening test for the disease is positive 85 % 85\% of the time when the person has the disease and 7 % 7\% of the time when the person does not have the disease. Let E E be the event "the person has the disease" and F F be the event "the test is positive." What is the probability that a person actually has the disease given that they test positive?