Bayes' Theorem: Videos & Practice Problems
Bayes' Theorem Practice Problems
A certain disease is present in of a population. A screening test for the disease is positive of the time when the person has the disease and of the time when the person does not have the disease. Let be the event "the person has the disease" and be the event "the test is positive." What is the probability that a person actually has the disease given that they test positive?
A survey of drivers recorded whether each driver texted while driving and whether they received a warning last year. The counts from the survey show that drivers both texted while driving and received a warning, and drivers received a warning in total. What is the probability that a driver texts while driving, given that they received a warning last year?
A university study reports: of students who complete a tutoring program pass the final exam; of students who complete the tutoring program and attend all review sessions pass the final exam; and of students who complete the tutoring program, attend all review sessions, and submit all assignments pass the final exam. Which expression correctly represents the statement " of students who complete the tutoring program and attend all review sessions pass the final exam" as a conditional probability?