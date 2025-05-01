- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions: Videos & Practice Problems
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions Practice Problems
A research team surveys employees and asks each, “How do you feel about your current stress level compared to your colleagues?” The responses are:
- employees said “more stressed”
- employees said “less stressed”
- employees said “about the same.”
Using the sign test, examine the null hypothesis that the proportion of employees who feel more stressed equals the proportion who feel less stressed. Use .
A health study asks participants, “Do you exercise in the morning or evening?” Responses are 'morning', 'evening', and 'never'. Use a sign test to test if the proportion exercising in the morning equals the proportion exercising in the evening. Assign to 'morning', to 'evening', and to 'never'. Suppose there are 'morning', 'evening', and 'never' responses. Use . What is the -value?
A company advertises that at least of its customers are satisfied with their service. In a survey of customers, say they are satisfied. Which of the following is the correct null hypothesis for testing the company's claim?
In a study of users’ adoption of a new app feature, researchers claim that the true adoption rate is greater than . They collect a sample of users and find a sample proportion . At , can they use the normal approximation, and do the data support the claim?
A researcher claims that at least of adults prefer online shopping. In a sample of adults, say they prefer online shopping. Can a normal sampling distribution be used? If so, test the claim at .
In a sample of employees, a firm claims that the true proportion of staff who prefer remote work is not equal to . The sample shows . At , determine whether you can use the normal approximation, and if so, test the claim.
A researcher claims that the proportion of adults who exercise regularly is greater than . In a random sample of adults, . Can a normal sampling distribution be used? If so, test the claim at .
A survey analyst claims that at least of consumers support stricter labeling laws for organic products. A recent random sample of consumers shows that of them support stricter labeling laws. Using a significance level of , is there enough evidence to reject the analyst’s claim?
A campus survey claims that at least of full-time students commute to campus daily. In a random sample of students, reported that they commute daily. At the significance level, is there enough evidence to reject the survey’s claim?
A corporate trainer claims that more than half of employees in large organizations believe that workplace communication has improved since switching to hybrid work models. In a random sample of employees, agree with this statement. At the significance level, is there enough evidence to support the trainer’s claim?
A workforce analyst claims that more than half of remote employees believe their time management skills improved while working from home. In a random sample of remote employees, say their time management skills improved. At the significance level, is there enough evidence to support the analyst’s claim?
An environmental researcher claims that of households regularly participate in local recycling programs. In a random sample of households, say they participate regularly. At the significance level, is there enough evidence to reject the researcher’s claim?
A sustainability officer claims that at least of office employees try to reduce paper usage to help the environment. In a random sample of employees, report that they actively try to reduce paper usage. At the significance level, is there enough evidence to reject the officer’s claim?
A sustainability researcher claims that less than of household appliances sold in a particular region are certified as energy efficient. A random sample of appliances is selected, and of them are found to be energy efficient. At the significance level, can you conclude that less than of appliances are energy efficient, as the researcher claims?
A college asserts that at least of its students participate in extracurricular activities. Out of a random sample of students, are involved in such activities. At , is there sufficient evidence to reject the college's claim?
A poll suggests that over of city residents support expanding public transportation. In a random sample of residents, expressed support. At , is there sufficient evidence to back the poll's claim?
Consider a hypothesis test for the proportion of a population, where the test statistic obtained is . The claim being tested is that the population proportion is greater than .
i. Determine whether the test is two-tailed, right-tailed, or left-tailed.
ii. Calculate the -value for this test.
iii. At a significance level of , should we reject the null hypothesis or fail to reject it?
In a study, a researcher tests the hypothesis that the population proportion is less than . The obtained test statistic is .
i. Determine whether the test is two-tailed, right-tailed, or left-tailed.
ii. Calculate the -value for this test.
iii. At a significance level of , should we reject the null hypothesis or fail to reject it?
A researcher wants to test the claim that the population proportion is greater than . The sample proportion is , based on a sample of size . Using a significance level of , should the researcher reject the null hypothesis or fail to reject it? Find the critical -value and determine the conclusion of the hypothesis test.
A company claims that at least of its customers are satisfied with its product. To test this claim, a sample of customers is surveyed, and it is found that of the sample reports being satisfied. Using a significance level of , test the claim by calculating the critical -value, and determine whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
A researcher claims that more than of adults prefer drinking coffee over tea. To test this claim, a random sample of adults is surveyed, and report preferring coffee. Using a significance level of , determine the critical value , and decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
A survey claims that over of college students prefer digital textbooks to printed ones. A hypothesis test is conducted, and results in a -value of at a significance level of . Based on this information, which of the following is the correct conclusion?
A vaccine is tested on volunteers, and of them report mild fever as a side effect. The manufacturer claims that at least percent of vaccinated individuals experience mild fever. Use a significance level to test the claim. Answer the following:
a. Is the test two-tailed, left-tailed, or right-tailed?
b. What is the test statistic?
c. What is the P-value?
d. What is the null hypothesis, and what do you conclude about it?
e. What is the final conclusion?
In a poll of randomly chosen employment discrimination cases, were dismissed before reaching trial. At the significance level, test the claim that more than half of employment discrimination cases are dismissed before trial. What are the implications of this finding for employers?
A recent survey of Canadian adults found that do not own a smartphone. In , of Canadian adults did not own a smartphone. At the significance level, test the claim that the current percentage of Canadian adults who do not own a smartphone is now less than . If a difference is found, is it substantial?
A hospital in Texas records girls out of births in a given year. At the significance level, test the claim that of newborns are girls. Do the results support the belief that of newborns are girls?
A researcher claims that of adults exercise at least three times a week. In a survey of adults, said they exercise at least three times a week. At the significance level, test the researcher's claim.
A survey of college students found that said they prefer online classes over in-person classes. Test the claim, at the significance level, that fewer than half of college students prefer online classes.
A researcher claims that the proportion of defective items produced by a machine is . In a random sample of items, are found to be defective. Using the exact binomial method, what is the P-value for testing the alternative hypothesis ? Use a significance level of .
To test the claim that the proportion of twos is at the significance level using the P-value method, consider this scenario: in a survey of randomly chosen credit card numbers, of the last digits were twos, while if the digits were truly random, the proportion of twos should be .