Introduction to Contingency Tables: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Contingency Tables Practice Problems
A college tracks the number of male and female students who graduate with degrees in science and non-science fields:
What is the probability that a randomly selected science graduate is male?
A college tracks the number of male and female students who received bachelor's degrees in science and non-science fields in a given year:
What is the probability that a randomly selected bachelor's degree recipient earned a science degree, given that the student is male?
A statistics department reports the following data for students taking the final exam:
What is the probability that a student was a repeat test taker, given that the student failed the exam?
A university records the number of first-time and returning students who passed or failed a final exam. The data is as follows:
What is the probability that a student passed, given that the student was returning?
A hospital surveyed staff members — nurses and doctors — to find out whether they participate in wellness programs. The results are shown in the table below:
What is the probability that a randomly selected staff member participates in wellness programs, given that the staff member is a doctor?
A survey records the number of students enrolled in different types of courses and at different levels at a university. If a student is selected at random, what is the probability that the student is at the postgraduate level and enrolled in arts?