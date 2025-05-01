- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Discrete Random Variables: Videos & Practice Problems
Discrete Random Variables Practice Problems
If the expected value of the number of cars sold per day at a dealership is 2.3, what does this mean?
A lottery ticket costs \$2. The probability of winning \$100 is 0.01, and the probability of winning nothing is 0.99. Should you buy the ticket based on expected value?
Given the following probability distribution:x: 1, 2, 3P(x): 0.2, 0.5, 0.3Calculate the variance of X.
A random variable X has the following distribution:x: 0, 1, 2P(x): 0.5, 0.3, 0.2Calculate the standard deviation of X.
If two probability distributions have the same mean but different standard deviations, what does this indicate?
A company is considering two machines. Machine A has a mean output of 100 units/day with a standard deviation of 2 units. Machine B has the same mean but a standard deviation of 10 units. Which machine offers more consistent output, and why?
A small business records the number of sales per day for a week: 2, 3, 2, 4, 3, 2, 4. Construct the probability distribution for X = number of sales per day.
A random variable X has the following distribution:x: 0, 1, 2, 3P(x): 0.1, 0.2, 0.5, 0.2What is the probability that X is between 1 and 3 inclusive?