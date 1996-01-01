GCF & LCM Calculator

Find the Greatest Common Factor and Least Common Multiple of two or more numbers, simplify a fraction using the GCF, or add fractions using the LCM as a common denominator — with a prime-factorization visual and a Venn diagram showing exactly which primes end up in each answer.

Background

Every whole number breaks down into a unique set of prime factors. The GCF (Greatest Common Factor) is built from the primes two or more numbers have in common; the LCM (Least Common Multiple) is built from every prime that shows up in any of them. The same prime breakdown answers both questions at once.