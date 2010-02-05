Ratio Calculator

Example 3 — Split 25 by a 3:2 ratio

Q: What is a ratio?

A ratio compares two quantities, such as 3 boys to 2 girls, written as 3:2.

Q: How do you simplify a ratio?

Divide both parts of the ratio by the same common factor, usually the greatest common factor.

Q: What is an equivalent ratio?

Equivalent ratios compare quantities in the same relationship, such as 2:3 and 4:6.

Q: How do you solve a proportion?

Write the ratios as fractions, then use cross multiplication to solve the missing value.

Q: Can this calculator split a total by a ratio?

Yes. Enter the ratio parts and the total, and the calculator divides the total into the correct shares.