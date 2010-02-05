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Ratio Calculator

Simplify ratios, find equivalent ratios, solve proportions, split totals by a ratio, compare ratios, and convert ratios to fractions, decimals, and percentages with step-by-step explanations.

Background

Ratios compare quantities. They show how much of one thing there is compared with another, like students to teachers, ingredients in a recipe, or sides in similar shapes. This calculator helps you work with ratios in the most common classroom and real-life formats.

Choose ratio mode

Mode: Simplify Ratio Formula: a:b → a ÷ GCF : b ÷ GCF

Use this when you want to reduce a ratio to its simplest whole-number form.

Quick picks

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Display options

Result

No results yet. Choose a ratio mode, enter values, and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose the ratio mode that matches your problem.
  • Enter the given values. You can use whole numbers, decimals, or simple expressions like 12/3.
  • Click Calculate to simplify, scale, compare, convert, or solve the ratio.
  • Use the visual bar and step-by-step section to understand what the ratio means.

How this calculator works

  • Simplify Ratio divides both terms by their greatest common factor when possible.
  • Equivalent / Scale Ratio multiplies or divides each ratio term by the same scale factor.
  • Solve Proportion uses cross multiplication to find the missing value.
  • Split a Total adds the ratio parts, then gives each part its share of the total.
  • Compare Ratios checks whether two ratios have the same value.
  • Convert Ratio shows fraction, decimal, percent, and part-of-total percentages.

Formula & Equations Used

Simplify ratio: a:b → a ÷ GCF : b ÷ GCF

Equivalent ratio: a:b → ka:kb

Proportion: a / b = c / d

Cross multiplication: ad = bc

Split total: part = total × ratio part / sum of ratio parts

Ratio to percent: a:b → a / b × 100%

Part of total percent: a / (a + b) × 100%

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Simplify 12:18

  1. Find the greatest common factor of 12 and 18.
  2. The GCF is 6.
  3. Divide both terms by 6: 12:18 = 2:3.

Example 2 — Solve 4:7 = x:21

  1. Write the proportion as 4 / 7 = x / 21.
  2. Cross multiply: 4 × 21 = 7x.
  3. Solve: x = 12.

Example 3 — Split 25 by a 3:2 ratio

  1. Add the ratio parts: 3 + 2 = 5.
  2. Each ratio unit is 25 ÷ 5 = 5.
  3. The parts are 3 × 5 = 15 and 2 × 5 = 10.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a ratio?

A ratio compares two quantities, such as 3 boys to 2 girls, written as 3:2.

Q: How do you simplify a ratio?

Divide both parts of the ratio by the same common factor, usually the greatest common factor.

Q: What is an equivalent ratio?

Equivalent ratios compare quantities in the same relationship, such as 2:3 and 4:6.

Q: How do you solve a proportion?

Write the ratios as fractions, then use cross multiplication to solve the missing value.

Q: Can this calculator split a total by a ratio?

Yes. Enter the ratio parts and the total, and the calculator divides the total into the correct shares.

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