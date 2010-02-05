Ratio Calculator
Simplify ratios, find equivalent ratios, solve proportions, split totals by a ratio, compare ratios, and convert ratios to fractions, decimals, and percentages with step-by-step explanations.
Background
Ratios compare quantities. They show how much of one thing there is compared with another, like students to teachers, ingredients in a recipe, or sides in similar shapes. This calculator helps you work with ratios in the most common classroom and real-life formats.
How to use this calculator
- Choose the ratio mode that matches your problem.
- Enter the given values. You can use whole numbers, decimals, or simple expressions like 12/3.
- Click Calculate to simplify, scale, compare, convert, or solve the ratio.
- Use the visual bar and step-by-step section to understand what the ratio means.
How this calculator works
- Simplify Ratio divides both terms by their greatest common factor when possible.
- Equivalent / Scale Ratio multiplies or divides each ratio term by the same scale factor.
- Solve Proportion uses cross multiplication to find the missing value.
- Split a Total adds the ratio parts, then gives each part its share of the total.
- Compare Ratios checks whether two ratios have the same value.
- Convert Ratio shows fraction, decimal, percent, and part-of-total percentages.
Formula & Equations Used
Simplify ratio: a:b → a ÷ GCF : b ÷ GCF
Equivalent ratio: a:b → ka:kb
Proportion: a / b = c / d
Cross multiplication: ad = bc
Split total: part = total × ratio part / sum of ratio parts
Ratio to percent: a:b → a / b × 100%
Part of total percent: a / (a + b) × 100%
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Simplify 12:18
- Find the greatest common factor of 12 and 18.
- The GCF is 6.
- Divide both terms by 6: 12:18 = 2:3.
Example 2 — Solve 4:7 = x:21
- Write the proportion as 4 / 7 = x / 21.
- Cross multiply: 4 × 21 = 7x.
- Solve: x = 12.
Example 3 — Split 25 by a 3:2 ratio
- Add the ratio parts: 3 + 2 = 5.
- Each ratio unit is 25 ÷ 5 = 5.
- The parts are 3 × 5 = 15 and 2 × 5 = 10.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is a ratio?
A ratio compares two quantities, such as 3 boys to 2 girls, written as 3:2.
Q: How do you simplify a ratio?
Divide both parts of the ratio by the same common factor, usually the greatest common factor.
Q: What is an equivalent ratio?
Equivalent ratios compare quantities in the same relationship, such as 2:3 and 4:6.
Q: How do you solve a proportion?
Write the ratios as fractions, then use cross multiplication to solve the missing value.
Q: Can this calculator split a total by a ratio?
Yes. Enter the ratio parts and the total, and the calculator divides the total into the correct shares.