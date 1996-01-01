Hardy–Weinberg Calculator

Calculate allele frequencies (p, q), expected genotype frequencies (p², 2pq, q²), and (optionally) a quick χ² check to compare observed vs expected genotype counts. Includes quick picks, sanity meter, and optional step-by-step.

Background

Under Hardy–Weinberg conditions (large population, random mating, no selection/migration/mutation/drift), allele frequencies p and q (where p + q = 1) predict genotype frequencies: AA = p², Aa = 2pq, aa = q². If you measured genotype counts, you can also compare observed vs expected with χ².