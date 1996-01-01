Height Calculator
Convert height between feet and inches, inches, centimeters, and meters, compare two heights, find the exact height difference, estimate adult height using the mid-parental method, and use quick real-world height helpers in one clean tool.
Background
Height is commonly written in different unit systems depending on the country and context. In science and medicine, height is often measured in centimeters or meters. In everyday use in the U.S., many people write height in feet and inches. This calculator helps you switch between these systems, compare heights clearly, and understand what the numbers mean.
How to use this calculator
- Convert Height changes one height into feet plus inches, inches, centimeters, and meters.
- Compare Heights shows which height is taller and by how much.
- Height Difference gives the exact difference between two heights in multiple unit forms.
- Predict Adult Height uses the mid-parental formula to estimate likely adult height.
- Height Helper gives quick practical estimates such as eye level and standing reach.
How this calculator works
- It first converts every height into a common base unit: centimeters.
- Then it converts that value into the other common formats: ft + in, in, and m.
- The smart parser can recognize common user input styles like 5'11", 5 ft 11, 180 cm, 1.8 m, and 70 in.
- For comparisons, it subtracts one converted height from the other.
- For adult height prediction, it uses the mid-parental method with a rough target range.
- For helpers, it applies simple body-proportion approximations for everyday estimates.
Formula & Equations Used
Centimeters from inches: cm = in × 2.54
Total inches from feet and inches: total in = ft × 12 + in
Centimeters from feet and inches: cm = (ft × 12 + in) × 2.54
Meters from centimeters: m = cm / 100
Height difference: difference = |height₂ − height₁|
Mid-parental height for boys: (father + mother + 13) / 2
Mid-parental height for girls: (father + mother − 13) / 2
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Convert 5 ft 11 in to centimeters
- Convert feet to inches: 5 × 12 = 60.
- Add the remaining inches: 60 + 11 = 71 in.
- Convert to centimeters: 71 × 2.54 = 180.34 cm.
- So, 5 ft 11 in is 180.34 cm.
Example 2 — Compare 173 cm and 180 cm
- Both heights are already in centimeters.
- Subtract the smaller from the larger: 180 − 173 = 7 cm.
- So, 180 cm is taller by 7 cm.
Example 3 — Find the difference between 5 ft 5 in and 6 ft 2 in
- Convert both heights to inches.
- 5 ft 5 in = 65 in and 6 ft 2 in = 74 in.
- Difference: 74 − 65 = 9 in.
- So, the difference is 9 inches, or about 22.86 cm.
Example 4 — Predict adult height for a boy
Suppose the father is 180 cm and the mother is 165 cm.
- Add the parents’ heights and 13 cm for a boy: 180 + 165 + 13 = 358.
- Divide by 2: 358 / 2 = 179 cm.
- So, the mid-parental estimate is 179 cm.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How many centimeters are in 1 inch?
There are exactly 2.54 centimeters in 1 inch.
Q: How do I convert feet and inches into centimeters?
First convert feet into inches, add the extra inches, then multiply the total inches by 2.54.
Q: Can I type height as 5'11" or 180 cm directly?
Yes. The smart parser can read common formats such as 5'11", 5 ft 11, 180 cm, 1.8 m, and 70 in.
Q: Is the adult height prediction exact?
No. It is only a rough estimate based on the mid-parental method. Real adult height can vary because of genetics, nutrition, health, and growth timing.
Q: Should height be measured with shoes?
Usually no. For standard measurement, height is typically measured without shoes.