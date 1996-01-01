Height Calculator

Convert height between feet and inches, inches, centimeters, and meters, compare two heights, find the exact height difference, estimate adult height using the mid-parental method, and use quick real-world height helpers in one clean tool.

Background

Height is commonly written in different unit systems depending on the country and context. In science and medicine, height is often measured in centimeters or meters. In everyday use in the U.S., many people write height in feet and inches. This calculator helps you switch between these systems, compare heights clearly, and understand what the numbers mean.