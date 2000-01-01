Q: Which method should I choose?

If you have a reliable body-fat %, use it. Otherwise, Boer is widely used clinically; James and Hume are older but still common.

Q: What units do I enter?

Enter weight in kg or lb, height in cm or in. We convert internally to kg and cm.

Q: Is LBM the same as fat-free mass?

They’re often used interchangeably; small definitional differences exist in research contexts.