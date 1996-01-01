Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Pick Momentum, Impulse, or Collision.
  • Fill the required fields (signs matter for direction).
  • Use units you like (we convert behind the scenes).
  • Click Calculate to get the answer + optional steps.

How this calculator works

  • Momentum: converts inputs to SI, then uses p = m·v.
  • Impulse: uses J = F·Δt and reports Δp (same value).
  • Collision (1D): conserves momentum; elastic also conserves kinetic energy.
  • For 2D momentum, it computes component-wise momentum and magnitudes.

Formula & Equation Used

Momentum: p = m·v

Impulse: J = F·Δt

Change in momentum: Δp = J

2D magnitude: |p| = √(pₓ² + pᵧ²)

Perfectly inelastic: vf = (m₁v₁ + m₂v₂)/(m₁ + m₂)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Baseball thrown at 40 m/s

  1. Mass: m = 0.145 kg
  2. Velocity: v = 40 m/s
  3. Momentum: p = m·v = 0.145·40 = 5.8 kg·m/s

Example 2 — Car traveling at 72 km/h

  1. Mass: m = 1500 kg
  2. Convert speed: 72 km/h = 20 m/s
  3. Momentum: p = 1500·20 = 30,000 kg·m/s

Example 3 — Impulse from a bat hit

  1. Average force: F = 800 N
  2. Contact time: Δt = 0.12 s
  3. Impulse: J = F·Δt = 800·0.12 = 96 N·s
  4. So Δp = 96 kg·m/s (same quantity).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is N·s the same as kg·m/s?

Yes. They are equivalent units of momentum/impulse.

Q: Why is my momentum negative?

In 1D, a negative sign just means the object is moving in the opposite direction you chose as positive.

Q: What if I’m using km/h or mph?

No problem—we convert everything to m/s internally.