How to use this calculator

  • Enter the object’s mass in kilograms. If you leave it blank, the tool still checks equilibrium but cannot compute acceleration.
  • For each force, enter a magnitude in newtons and an angle in degrees from the +x axis (counterclockwise). Leave unused forces blank.
  • Use the quick pick chips to auto-fill common setups like a book on a table or a horizontal pull on a box.
  • Click Calculate to see the net force vector, check whether ∑F ≈ 0 (equilibrium), and (if mass is given) compute the acceleration vector.

How this calculator works

Each force is treated as a vector with a magnitude F and angle θ. The calculator resolves each one into components using Fx = F cosθ and Fy = F sinθ, then sums components to get the net force:

∑Fx = F1x + F2x + F3x,
∑Fy = F1y + F2y + F3y.

The magnitude of the net force is |∑F| = √(∑Fx² + ∑Fy²) and its direction is found with θnet = tan⁻¹(∑Fy / ∑Fx) using the correct quadrant.

If |∑F| is extremely small (within a numerical tolerance), the object is treated as being in equilibrium, consistent with Newton’s First Law. If mass m is provided and ∑F ≠ 0, the calculator uses Newton’s Second Law, ∑F = m a, to compute the acceleration vector: ax = ∑Fx/m, ay = ∑Fy/m.

Formula & Equation Used

1. Component form of forces

Fx = F cos θ , Fy = F sin θ

2. Net force from components

Σ Fx = Σ Fix , Σ Fy = Σ Fiy | Σ F | = Σ Fx 2 + Σ Fy 2

3. Newton’s First and Second Laws

Newton's First Law: ΣF = 0 v = constant Newton's Second Law: ΣF = ma

When ∑F = 0, the object is in translational equilibrium. When ∑F ≠ 0, its acceleration is given by a = ∑F / m.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Book resting on a table

A 2.0 kg book rests on a horizontal table. The table exerts an upward normal force of 19.6 N, while gravity pulls downward with 19.6 N. Treat upward as +y and downward as −y.

Forces: FN = 19.6 N at 90°, Fg = 19.6 N at −90°.
∑Fy = 19.6 + (−19.6) = 0 N, ∑Fx = 0 N.
|∑F| = 0 N ⇒ the book is in equilibrium and remains at rest (Newton’s First Law).

Example 2 — Box pulled to the right

A 5.0 kg box is pulled with a 20 N horizontal force to the right. Friction is negligible.

Forces: Fpull = 20 N at 0°, FN and Fg cancel in the vertical direction.
∑Fx = 20 N, ∑Fy ≈ 0 N, so |∑F| ≈ 20 N.
Using ∑F = m a: a = (20 N) / (5.0 kg) = 4.0 m·s⁻² to the right. The box speeds up in the +x direction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When is an object considered to be in equilibrium?

An object is in translational equilibrium when the vector sum of all external forces is zero (∑F = 0). In that case, its velocity is constant: it either remains at rest or moves with a constant speed in a straight line, consistent with Newton’s First Law.

Q: Why do we bother breaking forces into components?

Most forces act at angles, so adding them directly is tricky. By splitting each force into x and y components, we can add components separately (∑Fx, ∑Fy) and then reconstruct the net force vector using basic trigonometry.

Q: What happens if mass is zero or not given?

If mass is not provided, the calculator can still compute the net force and check equilibrium (∑F ≈ 0 or not). However, without a nonzero mass it cannot compute acceleration from ∑F = m a. If you enter mass = 0, the tool will warn you that acceleration can’t be determined.

