Newton’s First Law Calculator

Analyze the net force on an object and see whether it’s in equilibrium. Enter mass and up to three forces; the calculator finds the resultant force vector, checks if ∑F = 0, and (if mass is given) reports the resulting acceleration.

Background

Newton’s First Law (the law of inertia) says that an object at rest or moving with constant velocity will continue in that state unless a net external force acts on it. If the vector sum of all forces is zero (∑F = 0), the object is in equilibrium. If ∑F ≠ 0, its motion changes according to Newton’s Second Law, ∑F = m a.