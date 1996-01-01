Tip: Try the quick-pick examples to see common cases like vertical lines or fractional slopes.

Tip: A vertical line has undefined slope and looks like x = 4.

Example 3 — Vertical line through (4, 1) and (4, 7)

Example 1 — Two points (1, 2) and (5, −4)

Q: Why does my slope show “undefined”?

If x₁ = x₂, the denominator in (y₂ − y₁)/(x₂ − x₁) is zero, so the slope is undefined and the line is vertical.

Q: Why do you “prefer exact fractions”?

Fractions keep answers clean (like −3/2) and avoid rounding errors. You can still show decimals with rounding.

Q: Can I use this calculator to find parallel or perpendicular lines?

Yes. After calculating the original line, you can generate a parallel line (same slope) or a perpendicular line (negative reciprocal slope) through any new point. The calculator outputs the equations and shows them on the mini graph.

Q: What happens if the line is vertical or horizontal?

If a line is vertical, its equation is x = c and the slope is undefined. If a line is horizontal, its equation is y = c and the slope is 0. The calculator automatically detects both cases and displays the correct equation and graph.