Point-Slope Form Calculator
Build a line equation from Point + Slope or Two Points. Get point-slope, slope-intercept, and standard form, plus a mini graph and step-by-step.
Background
Point-slope form is y − y₁ = m(x − x₁). It’s the fastest way to write a line when you know a point on the line and the slope.
How to use this calculator
-
Choose what you know.
Select Point + slope if you know a point and the slope, or Two points if you know two points on the line.
-
Enter the values.
Type numbers as decimals or fractions (for example -3/4). The calculator keeps results exact when possible.
-
Adjust options (optional).
Choose whether to round decimals, show step-by-step work, or display the mini graph.
-
Click Calculate.
Instantly get the line written in point-slope, slope-intercept, and standard form.
-
Explore the results.
Review the steps, hover over the graph to see the equation, and confirm whether the line is slanted, horizontal, or vertical.
Tip: Try the quick-pick examples to see common cases like vertical lines or fractional slopes.
How this calculator works
- Point + slope: plugs into y − y₁ = m(x − x₁).
- Two points: slope is m = (y₂ − y₁)/(x₂ − x₁), then we use point-slope.
- Slope-intercept: compute b = y₁ − mx₁ → y = mx + b.
- Standard form: rearrange into Ax + By = C with integer coefficients.
Tip: A vertical line has undefined slope and looks like x = 4.
Formula & Equation Used
Point-slope: y − y₁ = m(x − x₁)
Slope from two points: m = (y₂ − y₁)/(x₂ − x₁)
Slope-intercept: b = y₁ − mx₁ and y = mx + b
Standard form: Ax + By = C
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Two points (1, 2) and (5, −4)
- Compute slope: m = (−4 − 2)/(5 − 1) = −6/4 = −3/2
- Point-slope (use point (1,2)): y − 2 = (−3/2)(x − 1)
- Slope-intercept: b = 2 − (−3/2)·1 = 7/2 → y = (−3/2)x + 7/2
- Standard form: 3x + 2y = 7
Example 2 — Point + slope (2, −1) with m = 3
- Start with point-slope form: y − y₁ = m(x − x₁)
- Substitute: y − (−1) = 3(x − 2) → y + 1 = 3(x − 2)
- Distribute: y + 1 = 3x − 6
- Solve for y: y = 3x − 7
- Standard form: 3x − y = 7
Example 3 — Vertical line through (4, 1) and (4, 7)
- Compute slope: m = (y₂ − y₁)/(x₂ − x₁)
- Here x₂ − x₁ = 4 − 4 = 0, so the slope is undefined.
- A line with undefined slope is vertical.
- Equation: x = 4
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why does my slope show “undefined”?
If x₁ = x₂, the denominator in (y₂ − y₁)/(x₂ − x₁) is zero, so the slope is undefined and the line is vertical.
Q: Why do you “prefer exact fractions”?
Fractions keep answers clean (like −3/2) and avoid rounding errors. You can still show decimals with rounding.
Q: Can I use this calculator to find parallel or perpendicular lines?
Yes. After calculating the original line, you can generate a parallel line (same slope) or a perpendicular line (negative reciprocal slope) through any new point. The calculator outputs the equations and shows them on the mini graph.
Q: What happens if the line is vertical or horizontal?
If a line is vertical, its equation is x = c and the slope is undefined. If a line is horizontal, its equation is y = c and the slope is 0. The calculator automatically detects both cases and displays the correct equation and graph.