Example 2 — One repeated root

Example 1 — Two real roots

Q: What does the discriminant tell me?

If D > 0, you get two real roots. If D = 0, one repeated real root. If D < 0, two complex roots.

Q: What if a = 0?

Then it’s not a quadratic equation anymore — it becomes linear: bx + c = 0. This calculator will flag that.

Q: Will you always show factoring?

Only when it’s clean (like integer or simple rational roots). Otherwise, the quadratic formula is the reliable method.

Q: Why show both exact and decimal answers?

Exact answers are best for algebra and proofs. Decimals are useful for graphing and quick checking.

Q: What is the vertex?

It’s the turning point of the parabola. The x-coordinate is −b/(2a), and y is f(x) at that x.