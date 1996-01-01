Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter values

Tip: You can enter fractions like 3/2. (No need for “x²” — just a, b, c.)

Options:

Chips prefill a, b, c and solve immediately.

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Enter your coefficients a, b, c from ax² + bx + c = 0.
  • Click Calculate to get exact roots, decimals, and key features (vertex, axis, discriminant).
  • Use Quick picks to see common cases (two real roots, repeated root, complex roots).

How this calculator works

  • Computes the discriminant: D = b² − 4ac.
  • Uses the quadratic formula: x = (−b ± √D) / (2a).
  • Finds vertex: xᵥ = −b/(2a), yᵥ = f(xᵥ), and the axis of symmetry x = xᵥ.
  • If factoring is “nice,” it also shows a factor form like (x − r₁)(x − r₂) (or (x − r)²).

Formula & Equation Used

Discriminant: D = b² − 4ac

Quadratic formula: x = (−b ± √D) / (2a)

Vertex: xᵥ = −b/(2a), yᵥ = a xᵥ² + b xᵥ + c

Axis of symmetry: x = −b/(2a)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Two real roots

Solve x² − 6x + 8 = 0.

  1. Compute D: D = (−6)² − 4(1)(8) = 36 − 32 = 4.
  2. Apply formula: x = (6 ± √4)/2 = (6 ± 2)/2.
  3. Roots: x = 2 and x = 4.

Example 2 — One repeated root

Solve x² − 4x + 4 = 0.

  1. D: D = (−4)² − 4(1)(4) = 16 − 16 = 0 → one repeated root.
  2. Root: x = −b/(2a) = 4/2 = 2.
  3. Factor form: (x − 2)².

Example 3 — Complex roots

Solve x² + 2x + 5 = 0.

  1. D: D = 2² − 4(1)(5) = 4 − 20 = −16.
  2. √D = √(−16) = 4i.
  3. Roots: x = (−2 ± 4i)/2 = −1 ± 2i.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does the discriminant tell me?

If D > 0, you get two real roots. If D = 0, one repeated real root. If D < 0, two complex roots.

Q: What if a = 0?

Then it’s not a quadratic equation anymore — it becomes linear: bx + c = 0. This calculator will flag that.

Q: Will you always show factoring?

Only when it’s clean (like integer or simple rational roots). Otherwise, the quadratic formula is the reliable method.

Q: Why show both exact and decimal answers?

Exact answers are best for algebra and proofs. Decimals are useful for graphing and quick checking.

Q: What is the vertex?

It’s the turning point of the parabola. The x-coordinate is −b/(2a), and y is f(x) at that x.

Complex Numbers
1. Equations & Inequalities
6 problems
Topic
Callie
Intro to Quadratic Equations
1. Equations & Inequalities
4 problems
Topic
Callie
The Quadratic Formula
1. Equations & Inequalities
6 problems
Topic
Callie
Quadratic Functions
4. Polynomial Functions
4 problems
Topic
Callie
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions
4 problems
Topic
Callie
Parabolas
8. Conic Sections
6 problems
Topic
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 2 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Callie
4. Polynomial Functions
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Callie
8. Conic Sections
6 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Callie
Complex Numbers
1. Equations and Inequalities
3 problems
Topic
Intro to Quadratic Equations
1. Equations and Inequalities
4 problems
Topic
The Quadratic Formula
1. Equations and Inequalities
6 problems
Topic
Quadratic Functions
4. Polynomial Functions
6 problems
Topic
Parabolas
19. Conic Sections
5 problems
Topic
1. Equations and Inequalities - Part 1 of 2
7 topics 13 problems
Chapter
1. Equations and Inequalities - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
4. Polynomial Functions
3 topics 7 problems
Chapter
19. Conic Sections
6 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Solving Quadratic Equations
0. Review of College Algebra
1 problem
Topic
Complex Numbers
0. Review of College Algebra
3 problems
Topic
ErnestBlazevic
0. Review of College Algebra - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Patrick
0. Review of College Algebra - Part 2 of 2
4 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Patrick