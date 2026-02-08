Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
√x + √y = 1, x = 0, y = 0
√x + √y = 1, x = 0, y = 0
x = 2y², x = 0, y = 3
y² = 4x, y = 4x - 2
y = sin x, y = x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4
Find the area of the “triangular” region bounded on the left by x + y = 2, on the right by y = x², and above by y = 2.
Find the extreme values of ƒ(x) = x³ - 3x², and find the area of the region enclosed by the graph of ƒ and the x-axis.
Find the total area of the region enclosed by the curve x = y²/³ and the lines x = y and y = -1.