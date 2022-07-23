Textbook Question
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = 2 sin x, y = sin 2x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
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Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = 2 sin x, y = sin 2x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀¹/² x³ (1 + 9x⁴)⁻³/² dx
Area
In Exercises 11–14, find the total area of the region between the graph of ƒ and the x-axis.
ƒ(x) = x² - 4x + 3, 0 ≤ x ≤ 3
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = sin x, y = x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₁² 4 dv
v²
Express the solutions of the initial value problems in Exercises 35 and 36 in terms of integrals.
dy/dx = sin x/x , y(5) = -3