Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀^π/3 sec² θ dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀^π/3 sec² θ dθ
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = 2 sin x, y = sin 2x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Area
In Exercises 11–14, find the total area of the region between the graph of ƒ and the x-axis.
ƒ(x) = x² - 4x + 3, 0 ≤ x ≤ 3
Definite Integrals
In Exercises 5–8, express each limit as a definite integral. Then evaluate the integral to find the value of the limit. In each case, P is a partition of the given interval, and the numbers cₖ are chosen from the subintervals of P.
n
lim ∑ (2cₖ - 1)⁻¹/² ∆xₖ, where P is a partition of [1, 5]
∥P∥→0 k = 1
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = sin x, y = x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₁² 4 dv
v²