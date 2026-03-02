In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from e to e^e of (ln(ln x) dx)
∫ from e to e^e of (ln(ln x) dx)
∫ from 1 to ∞ of ((1 / (e^x - 2^x)) dx)
∫ from -∞ to ∞ of ((dx) / (e^x + e^(-x)))
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₋∞⁴ [x / (x² + 9)^(2/5)] dx
∫₁^∞ (1 / (x² + 3x)) dx
∫₋∞⁰ x² e^(x³) dx