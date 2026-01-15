In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
29. y=arcsec(1/t), 0<t<1
31. y=arccot(√t)
33. y=ln(arctan(x))
35. y=arccsc(e^t)
39. y=arctan√(x²-1) + arccsc(x), x>1
41. y= x arcsin(x) + √(1-x²)
43. y=√(arcsin x)