Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
107. ∫₀⁹ (2 log₁₀(x + 1) / (x + 1)) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
107. ∫₀⁹ (2 log₁₀(x + 1) / (x + 1)) dx
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
57. lim (x → 0⁺) x^(-1/ln x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
105. ∫₀² (log₂(x + 2) / (x + 2)) dx
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
8. y = ln kx, k constant
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
59. ∫(from 0 to 1)4ds/√(4-s²)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
35. y=arccsc(e^t)