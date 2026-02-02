A sequence of rational numbers is described as follows:

1/1,3/2,7/5,17/12,…,a/b,(a + 2b)/(a + b),…

Here the numerators form one sequence, the denominators form a second sequence, and their ratios form a third sequence. Let xₙ and yₙ be, respectively, the numerator and the denominator of the nᵗʰ fraction rₙ = xₙ / yₙ.

b. The fractions rₙ = xₙ / yₙ approach a limit as n increases. What is that limit? (Hint: Use part (a) to show that rₙ² − 2 = ±(1 / yₙ)² and that yₙ is not less than n.)