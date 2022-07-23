Hyperbolas
Exercises 27-34 give equations for hyperbolas. Put each equation in standard form and find the hyperbola's asymptotes. Then sketch the hyperbola. Include the asymptotes and foci in your sketch.
8x² − 2y² = 16
Hyperbolas
Exercises 27-34 give equations for hyperbolas. Put each equation in standard form and find the hyperbola's asymptotes. Then sketch the hyperbola. Include the asymptotes and foci in your sketch.
8x² − 2y² = 16
Graphing Conic Sections
Sketch the parabolas in Exercises 55–58. Include the focus and directrix in each sketch.
y² = −(8/3)x
Graphing Conic Sections
Find the eccentricities of the ellipses and hyperbolas in Exercises 59–62. Sketch each conic section. Include the foci, vertices, and asymptotes (as appropriate) in your sketch.
5y² − 4x² = 20
Parabolas
Exercises 9-16 give equations of parabolas. Find each parabola's focus and directrix. Then sketch the parabola. Include the focus and directrix in your sketch.
x = −3y²
Graphing Conic Sections
Exercises 63-68 give equations for conic sections and tell how many units up or down and to the right or left each curve is to be shifted. Find an equation for the new conic section, and find the new foci, vertices, centers, and asymptotes, as appropriate. If the curve is a parabola, find the new directrix as well.
x²/169 + y²/144 = 1, right 5, up 12
Identifying Conic Sections
Complete the squares to identify the conic sections in Exercises 69-76. Find their foci, vertices, centers, and asymptotes (as appropriate). If the curve is a parabola, find its directrix as well.
x² + y² + 4x + 2y = 1
Shifting Conic Sections
You may wish to review Section 1.2 before solving Exercises 39-56.
The hyperbola (y²/4) − (x²/5) = 1 is shifted 2 units down to generate the hyperbola (y + 2)²/4 − x²/5 = 1.
a. Find the center, foci, vertices, and asymptotes of the new hyperbola.