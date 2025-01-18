Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
(g^-1)'(7)
Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>
d/dx (5f(x)+3g(x)) |x=1
Derivatives of even and odd functions Recall that f is even if f(−x) = f(x), for all x in the domain of f, and f is odd if f(−x) = −f(x) for all x in the domain of f.
b. If f is a differentiable, odd function on its domain, determine whether f' is even, odd, or neither.
Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
y = (x2 - 2ax + a2) / (x - a); a is a constant.
{Use of Tech} Equations of tangent lines
Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = −3x2 + 2; a=1
{Use of Tech} Equations of tangent lines
Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = ex; a = ln 3
Let f(x) = x2 - 6x + 5.
Find the values of x for which the slope of the curve y = f(x) is 0.