Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the parabola y² = 4x and the line y = x about
d. the line y = 4
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the curve y = sin x and the lines x = 0, x = π and y = 2 about the line y = 2.
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region between the x-axis and curve y = x² ―2x about
b. the line y = ―1
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Find, to two decimal places, the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 35 and 36 about the x-axis.
y = sin x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
y = x²/4, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.