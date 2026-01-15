In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
31. y=arccot(√t)
31. y=arccot(√t)
33. y=ln(arctan(x))
35. y=arccsc(e^t)
37. y=s√(1-s²) + arccos(s)
41. y= x arcsin(x) + √(1-x²)
43. y=√(arcsin x)
47. y=(arccot(x³))³