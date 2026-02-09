Find the total area of the region enclosed by the curve x = y²/³ and the lines x = y and y = -1.
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
Centers of Mass and Centroids
Find the center of mass of a thin, flat plate covering the region enclosed by the parabola 𝔂² = 𝓍 and the line 𝓍 = 2𝔂 if the density function is δ(𝔂) = 1 + 𝔂. (Use horizontal strips.)
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 19–22.
y = x¹/² ― (1/3) x³/² , 1 ≤ x ≤ 4
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 19–22.
y = (5/12) x⁶/⁵ ― (5/8)x⁴/⁵ , 1 ≤ x ≤ 32
Centers of Mass and Centroids
Find the centroid of a thin, flat plate covering the region enclosed by the parabolas 𝔂 = 2𝓍² and 𝔂 = 3 ― 𝓍² .
82. Find a curve through the point (1, 0) whose length from x=1 to x=2 is
L = ∫(from 1 to 2)√(1 + 1/x²)dx.