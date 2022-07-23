Symmetries and Polar Graphs
Identify the symmetries of the curves in Exercises 1–12. Then sketch the curves in the xy-plane.
r = 1 + 2 sin θ
Symmetries and Polar Graphs
Identify the symmetries of the curves in Exercises 1–12. Then sketch the curves in the xy-plane.
r = 1 + 2 sin θ
Lines
Sketch the lines in Exercises 45–48 and find Cartesian equations for them.
r cos (θ + π/3) = 2
Circles
Sketch the circles in Exercises 53–56. Give polar coordinates for their centers and identify their radii.
r = −2 cos θ
Cartesian to Polar Equations
Find polar equations for the circles in Exercises 33–36. Sketch each circle in the coordinate plane and label it with both its Cartesian and polar equations.
x² + y² + 5y = 0