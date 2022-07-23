Fundamental Theorem of Calculus

The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus links differentiation and integration, stating that if F is an antiderivative of f on an interval [a, b], then ∫[a, b] f(x) dx = F(b) - F(a). This theorem shows that when evaluating a definite integral, the constant of integration cancels out, as it is present in both F(b) and F(a), making it unnecessary for the final result.