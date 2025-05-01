Problem 5.2.65
Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ₐ⁰ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Problem 5.3.5
The linear function ƒ(𝓍) = 3 ― 𝓍 is decreasing on the interval [0, 3]. Is its area function for ƒ (with left endpoint 0) increasing or decreasing on the interval [0, 3]? Draw a picture and explain.
Problem 5.3.55
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫π/₄^³π/⁴ (cot² 𝓍 + 1) d𝓍
Problem 5.4.7
Is x¹² an even or odd function? Is sin x² an even or odd function?
Problem 5.4.9
Explain the statement that a continuous function on an interval [a,b] equals its average value at some point on (a,b).
Problem 5.2.63
Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀ᶜ |ƒ(𝓍)| d𝓍
Problem 5.2.45
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, where ƒ(𝓍) = {5 if 𝓍 ≤ 2
3𝓍 ― 1 if 𝓍 > 2
Problem 5.3.93
Area functions from graphs The graph of ƒ is given in the figure. A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and evaluate A(2), A(5), A(8), and A(12).
Problem 5.2.29
Area versus net area Graph the following functions. Then use geometry (not Riemann sums) to find the area and the net area of the region described.
The region between the graph of y = 1 - |x| and the x-axis, for -2 ≤ x ≤ 2
Problem 5.R.13
Limit definition of the definite integral Use the limit definition of the definite integral with right Riemann sums and a regular partition to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to check your answer.
∫₀⁴ (𝓍³―𝓍) d𝓍
Problem 5.R.35
Find the intervals on which ƒ(𝓍) = ∫ₓ¹ (t―3) (t―6)¹¹ dt is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
Problem 5.R.113c
Function defined by an integral Let ƒ(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ (t ― 1)¹⁵ (t―2)⁹ dt .
(c) For what values of 𝓍 does ƒ have local minima? Local maxima?
Problem 5.R.57
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀² (2𝓍 + 1)³ d𝓍
Problem 5.R.66
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍 sin 𝓍² cos⁸ 𝓍² d𝓍
Problem 5.R.87
Area of regions Compute the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.
ƒ(𝓍) = 16―𝓍² on [―4, 4]
Problem 5.R.89
Area of regions Compute the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.
ƒ(𝓍) = 2 sin 𝓍/4 on [0, 2π]
Problem 5.R.1c
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(c) ∫ₐᵇ ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ƒ(b) ―ƒ(a) .
Problem 5.R.109
Geometry of integrals Without evaluating the integrals, explain why the following statement is true for positive integers n:
∫₀¹ 𝓍ⁿd𝓍 + ∫₀¹ ⁿ√(𝓍d𝓍) = 1
Problem 5.R.107
Limits with integrals Evaluate the following limits.
lim ∫₂ˣ eᵗ² dt
𝓍→2 ---------------
𝓍 ― 2
Problem 5.R.51
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍² cos 𝓍³ d𝓍
Problem 5.R.105f
Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(f) Find a constant C such that F(𝓍) = G(𝓍) + C .
Problem 5.R.21
Properties of integrals Suppose ∫₁⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 6 , ∫₁⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 4 and ∫₃⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 . Evaluate the following integrals or state that there is not enough information.
∫₁³ ƒ(𝓍)/g(𝓍) d𝓍
Problem 5.R.86
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀⁵ |2𝓍―8|d𝓍
Problem 5.R.102e
Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.
(e) Find the value of s such that H (𝓍) = sH(―𝓍)
Problem 5.R.9c
Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(c) Evaluate the definite integral by taking the limit as n →∞ of the Riemann sum in part (b).
Problem 5.R.9b
Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(b) Use summation notation to express the right Riemann sum in terms of a positive integer n .
Problem 5.R.62
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ y² /(y³ + 27) dy
Problem 5.R.1g
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(g) ∫ ƒ' (g(𝓍))g' (𝓍) d(𝓍) = ƒ(g(𝓍)) + C .
Problem 5.R.1d
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(d) If ƒ is continuous on [a,b] and ∫ₐᵇ |ƒ(𝓍)| d𝓍 = 0 , then ƒ(𝓍) = 0 on [a,b] .
Problem 5.R.96a
Velocity to displacement An object travels on the 𝓍-axis with a velocity given by v(t) = 2t + 5, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4.
(a) How far does the object travel, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4 ?
Ch. 5 - Integration
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