Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decreasing Functions A function is considered decreasing on an interval if, for any two points x1 and x2 within that interval, where x1 < x2, the function value at x1 is greater than the function value at x2 (ƒ(x1) > ƒ(x2)). In this case, the linear function ƒ(𝓍) = 3 - 𝓍 decreases as x increases, indicating that as we move from 0 to 3, the output values of the function get smaller. Recommended video: 07:32 07:32 Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing

Area Function The area function A(x) associated with a function ƒ(𝓍) represents the accumulated area under the curve of ƒ from a starting point (in this case, 0) to a variable endpoint x. Mathematically, it is defined as A(x) = ∫[0,x] ƒ(t) dt. The behavior of the area function depends on the values of the original function; if ƒ is decreasing, the area function will reflect this change. Recommended video: 05:06 05:06 Finding Area When Bounds Are Not Given