Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Decreasing Functions
A function is considered decreasing on an interval if, for any two points x1 and x2 within that interval, where x1 < x2, the function value at x1 is greater than the function value at x2 (ƒ(x1) > ƒ(x2)). In this case, the linear function ƒ(𝓍) = 3 - 𝓍 decreases as x increases, indicating that as we move from 0 to 3, the output values of the function get smaller.
Area Function
The area function A(x) associated with a function ƒ(𝓍) represents the accumulated area under the curve of ƒ from a starting point (in this case, 0) to a variable endpoint x. Mathematically, it is defined as A(x) = ∫[0,x] ƒ(t) dt. The behavior of the area function depends on the values of the original function; if ƒ is decreasing, the area function will reflect this change.
Relationship Between Function and Area Function
The relationship between a function and its area function is governed by the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. If the original function is decreasing, the area function will increase at a decreasing rate. This means that while the area function A(x) is increasing as x moves from 0 to 3, the rate of increase diminishes because the heights of the rectangles (representing area) are getting smaller as the function value decreases.
