Geometry of integrals Without evaluating the integrals, explain why the following statement is true for positive integers n:
∫₀¹ 𝓍ⁿd𝓍 + ∫₀¹ ⁿ√(𝓍d𝓍) = 1
Zero net area Consider the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― 4𝓍 .
c) In general, for the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― a𝓍, where a > 0, for what value of b > 0 (as a function of a) is ∫₀ᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 0 ?
A slowing race Starting at the same time and place, Abe and Bob race, running at velocities u(t) = 4 / (t + 1) mi/hr and v(t) = 4e^(−t/2) mi/hr, respectively, for t ≥ 0.
b. Find and graph the position functions of both runners. Which runner can run only a finite distance in an unlimited amount of time?
Without evaluating integrals, prove that ∫₀² d/dx(12 sin πx²) dx=∫₀² d/dx (x¹⁰(2−x)³) dx.
Given the following definite integral of the function , write the simplified integral:
−∫40f(x)dx