Definite Integrals A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve defined by a function over a specific interval. In this case, the integral ∫₀² (2𝓍 + 1)³ d𝓍 calculates the area between the curve (2𝓍 + 1)³ and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 2. The limits of integration (0 and 2) indicate the bounds of the area being evaluated. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral

Integration Techniques To evaluate integrals, various techniques can be employed, such as substitution, integration by parts, or polynomial expansion. For the integral ∫₀² (2𝓍 + 1)³ d𝓍, expanding the integrand (2𝓍 + 1)³ into a polynomial form can simplify the integration process, making it easier to compute the definite integral. Recommended video: 06:18 06:18 Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals