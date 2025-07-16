Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.





∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, where ƒ(𝓍) = {5 if 𝓍 ≤ 2

3𝓍 ― 1 if 𝓍 > 2